Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
CMTOY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.61.
About Cementos Argos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.