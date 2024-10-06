Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $339,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

