Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $339,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

