Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target to GBX 470

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of WYN opened at GBX 310 ($4.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.01. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a market capitalization of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.
About Wynnstay Group
