Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target to GBX 470

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 310 ($4.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.01. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a market capitalization of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

