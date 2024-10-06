BTIG Research Boosts BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $20.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of BTSG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

