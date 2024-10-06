Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in F.N.B. by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

