Brokerages Set GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Target Price at $1.75

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International
GrafTech International Price Performance
EAF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.89.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GrafTech International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.