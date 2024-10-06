Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$15.88

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.88.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

