Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$15.88

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.88.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
