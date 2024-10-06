BNP Paribas Downgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

MBLY stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 258.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

