BMO Capital Markets Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PD. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 11.3888131 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

