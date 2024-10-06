BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

BKSY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

