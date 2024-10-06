Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $817.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
