Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $817.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

