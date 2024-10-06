BigCommerce’s (BIGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

BIGC stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $10,236,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

