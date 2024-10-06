Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

BOH stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

