B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,250,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $7,333,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

