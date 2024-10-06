Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

