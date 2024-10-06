Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $15,666.76 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $15,666.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,798.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.10 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

