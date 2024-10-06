Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.