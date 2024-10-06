Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

APTO opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

