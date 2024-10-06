Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

