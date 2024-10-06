Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.59.

AR stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.95 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 156,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 337,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

