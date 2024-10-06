ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.73 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

