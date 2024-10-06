Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.