AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.4 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

