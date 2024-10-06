AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

