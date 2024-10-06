Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $148.21

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15,334.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

