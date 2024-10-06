Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $38.78

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $39.62 on Friday. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

