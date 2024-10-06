Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $935.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

