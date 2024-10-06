Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

