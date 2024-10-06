American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth Sells 3,500 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $10,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

