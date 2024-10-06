American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth Sells 3,500 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
American Woodmark Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Woodmark
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.