Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 3.2 %

Almacenes Éxito stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Almacenes Éxito has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

