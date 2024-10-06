Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 58.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.