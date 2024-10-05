Yamini Rangan Sells 1,507 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $535.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.96, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

