Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.20.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

