Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $334.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.