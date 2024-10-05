Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

