Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.