Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $157,778. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.