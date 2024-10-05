Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.