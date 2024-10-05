Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10.

On Thursday, August 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,104,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

