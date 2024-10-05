Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$97,944.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce MacDiarmid acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$34.98 ($24.12) per share, with a total value of A$97,944.00 ($67,547.59).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.