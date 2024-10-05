Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Viking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.