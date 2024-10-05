Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

