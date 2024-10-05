Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $219.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.92.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.