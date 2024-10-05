U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. GoldMining stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. U.S. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

