TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $2,910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.