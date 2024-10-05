TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $106.68 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 1112303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TransUnion by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.