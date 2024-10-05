TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,577.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 4.5 %

TDG stock opened at $1,354.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,291.73. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.