Traders Buy High Volume of Gaotu Techedu Put Options (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,342 put options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,738 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:GOTU opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth $6,360,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.