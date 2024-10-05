Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $260.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $294.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $298.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

