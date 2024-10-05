TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Up 1.9 %

TOWN stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $4,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 119,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 315.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.