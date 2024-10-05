Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $27.88 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,794 shares of company stock worth $25,771,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

