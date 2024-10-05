Tien Tzuo Sells 63,873 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $532,700.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $528,022.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25.

ZUO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

